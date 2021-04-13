Flying Biscuit: Lemon bread pudding

Lemon bread pudding
Ingredients:
· 6 lemons sliced & seeded
· 1 tablespoon of diced basil
· 2 ½ cups of sugar
· 1 quart of half & half
· 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
· 12 biscuits (day old)
· Pan spray
Directions:
1. Place lemons and 1 cup of sugar in food processer and pulse until lemons are completely diced.
2. Add half & half, basil, vanilla, and half of the lemon sugar mix from (step 1) to a saucepan and bring to a simmer. (DO NOT BOIL!)
3. Take 12 x 10 pan and completely cover the inside with pan spray. Cut biscuits into ½ inch cubes and place into greased pan.
4. Add half & half mix to pan of biscuits. Let sit for 5 min. Bake for 20-30 min.
Eat hot or serve chilled.
