Flying Biscuit: Lemon bread pudding
April 13, 2021

Ingredients:

· 6 lemons sliced & seeded

· 1 tablespoon of diced basil

· 2 ½ cups of sugar

· 1 quart of half & half

· 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

· 12 biscuits (day old)

· Pan spray

Directions:

1. Place lemons and 1 cup of sugar in food processer and pulse until lemons are completely diced.

2. Add half & half, basil, vanilla, and half of the lemon sugar mix from (step 1) to a saucepan and bring to a simmer. (DO NOT BOIL!)

3. Take 12 x 10 pan and completely cover the inside with pan spray. Cut biscuits into ½ inch cubes and place into greased pan.

4. Add half & half mix to pan of biscuits. Let sit for 5 min. Bake for 20-30 min.

Eat hot or serve chilled.

