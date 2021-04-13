FIRST ALERT: Increasing clouds and warm temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning. We are starting off the day dry and mild. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 50s. You might need a light jacket this morning, but you won’t need it by this afternoon as temperatures climb quickly into the 80s. First Alert AccuTrack is showing us dry with a few clouds off to our south. We are watching an approaching cold front that is producing showers and storms in parts of Texas and Arkansas this morning. As this front approaches us today, plan for cloud cover to increase as we approach the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with temperatures warming up into the lower 80s by noon. High temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 80s for most locations. Temperatures will likely be a few degrees shy of tying our record high temperatures for this day. The only spot that has the best potential to tie a record high for April 13th is Tuscaloosa. Records are listed below: Record Highs for April 13 Birmingham: 88°F set back in 2017 Tuscaloosa: 87°F set back in 1954 and 1972 Anniston: 89°F set back in 1981
Next Big Thing: Our Next Big Thing is the arrival of a cold front tomorrow. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off mostly dry with rain in parts of Mississippi. Models are hinting that rain could enter west Alabama between 8-11 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will start off mild with most of us in the mid to upper 50s. Rain will likely move in from west to east with the heaviest rainfall totals staying south of I-20. The good news is that we are not forecasting any severe weather tomorrow. We can’t rule out some isolated thunderstorms tomorrow capable of producing heavy rain and some gusty winds. Temperatures will end up cooler tomorrow afternoon thanks to cloud cover and rain chances with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Rainfall totals are forecast to add up around 0.25-0.75″ for all of Central Alabama. Higher totals expected for areas like Greene, Hale, Bibb, and Chilton counties. Areas that will see the lowest rainfall totals will likely be in our northeast counties like Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee.
Lingering Showers Thursday: Most of Thursday is shaping up to be mostly dry with lingering showers possible south of I-20 Thursday morning. Rain will be out of here Thursday afternoon, giving way to a partly sunny sky with highs in the upper 60s.
Cooler Air by the End of the Week: Temperatures are forecast to remain below average Thursday and into the weekend. High temperatures will likely stay in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. I think the coolest nights may occur Friday and next Monday morning where lows could drop into the low to mid 40s. A few spots in North Alabama could see lows in the upper 30s next Monday. A lot can change between now and then. Just plan to keep that jacket handy for the next five to seven days. No sign of freezing temperatures over the next seven days.
Rain Returns Friday Night into Saturday: Another disturbance is forecast to move in from the west, giving us a chance for widely scattered showers Friday night into Saturday morning. Rain chances will remain at 30% for now. Once we get through tomorrow’s event, we will likely have a better idea on our rain chances for the weekend. Right now the models show rain moving through Saturday and keeping us mostly dry on Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s for afternoon highs and lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Next Week’s Forecast: The first half of next week is looking dry with a little more sunshine. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the low 70s with overnight lows in the 40s. We’ll likely see temperatures stay a few degrees below average through next Wednesday. We could end up with warmer temperatures by the end of next week with mostly dry conditions. No signs of severe weather over the next seven to 10 days. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe Tuesday!
