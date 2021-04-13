FIRST ALERT: Increasing clouds and warm temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning. We are starting off the day dry and mild. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 50s. You might need a light jacket this morning, but you won’t need it by this afternoon as temperatures climb quickly into the 80s. First Alert AccuTrack is showing us dry with a few clouds off to our south. We are watching an approaching cold front that is producing showers and storms in parts of Texas and Arkansas this morning. As this front approaches us today, plan for cloud cover to increase as we approach the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with temperatures warming up into the lower 80s by noon. High temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 80s for most locations. Temperatures will likely be a few degrees shy of tying our record high temperatures for this day. The only spot that has the best potential to tie a record high for April 13th is Tuscaloosa. Records are listed below: Record Highs for April 13 Birmingham: 88°F set back in 2017 Tuscaloosa: 87°F set back in 1954 and 1972 Anniston: 89°F set back in 1981