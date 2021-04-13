East Lake woman says her neighborhood was forgotten following tornados

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been about two and a half weeks since a string of tornados ripped through our area…causing widespread damage.
Many are still cleaning up, but one storm survivor said she feels her east side Birmingham neighborhood was overlooked in the aftermath.
She was at home with her daughter when that tornado hit.
A tree toppled over onto her home and other property.
But she said unlike many other communities also impacted by those strong storms, the calvary did not come out to help her and her neighbors in the east lake area.
Martrece Bell said her home was badly damaged following a tornado that ripped through East Lake on March 25th.
She said a tree fell onto her home caving in the roof, crushing her garage and car port, totaling her car, and demolishing her h-vac system.
“There’re so many homes in that area that have been damaged, and no one has came out to even evaluate it or anything like that,” Bell said.
Many communities across the state were impacted by that line of strong storms.
People turned out in droves to help others get back on their feet, but Bell said that hasn’t been the case in her neighborhood.
“When you see the new coverage, you see that there’s even contractors or other people out that’s helping them, but not in our area. I haven’t seen that…no…none of the same resources. We haven’t received any of that,” Bell explained.
Bell said she called AAA Insurance immediately following the tornado.
A company was supposed to come out to tarp the house, but Bell said the company was a no show.
More rain caused more water damage and Bell said the insurance adjuster didn’t account for all the damage.
“Right about $19,000. That’s what they assessed the damages at, but I had a contractor come out and look at it,” Bell said.
“But he said that’s not enough to even put us back to where we need to be,” she explained.
Bell is unable to live in her home right now, so she and her family are staying in a hotel.
AAA Insurance released a statement saying, “On March 29th, our adjuster surveyed the damage to Ms. Bell’s home and provided an accurate adjustment on discoverable damages given the home’s condition at the time of inspection. Any additional damages that are discovered during the construction process can be reviewed as a part of Ms. Bell’s still open claim. AAA Insurance is committed to continuing an open dialogue with Ms. Bell on her open and on-going claim.”
