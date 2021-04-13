1 dead after apartment shooting near Huffman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sgt. Money with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed one person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex.
At approximately 4:52 p.m., deputies received a call of shots fired at Country Park Apartments on Florentine Circle near Huffman High School.
Sgt. Money said when they arrived on the scene, they discovered the victims had fled. They were found on Old Springville Road and Ware Drive in a white car.
Two of the victims were unharmed. The third victim was found dead in the back seat.
The identity of the victim has not been released. According to Sgt. Money the victim was a black man in his early 30s.
This is an ongoing investigation.
