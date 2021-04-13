City of Tuscaloosa gets more money to fight homelessness because of COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Tuscaloosa will get more than $742,000 from the $22 million state fund available to help Alabamians who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuscaloosa’s portion of that money is nearly three times what it normally receives according to Heather Hill, deputy director for the Office of Community and Neighborhood Services for the City of Tuscaloosa.
The money can be used to help people obtain shelter and get other assistance to get back on their feet.
“We will use this funding to support our shelters, help them prepare for and respond to COVID-19. It will also be used for street outreach and that’s our population that’s literally homeless,” Hill told WBRC.
Money from the federal Emergency Solutions Grant program will enable 15 regional agencies to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to individuals and families who face losing their homes or are already homeless during the pandemic.
“In addition, we have some homeless prevention. So that will help those that are dealing with eviction, keeping them in their rental units. It will also help those that are doubled up,” Hill added.
The City of Tuscaloosa partnered with The Salvation Army (205) 632-3691 , Temporary Emergency Services (205) 758-5535 and Turning Point (205) 758-0808 to get this money to fight homelessness as a result of COVID-19.
Exactly $10 million is also going to the Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless that services a dozen counties in the WBRC viewing area.
