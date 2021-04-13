B‘ham Fire and Rescue committed to increasing racial, gender diversity throughout department

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue says they have a commitment to increasing racial and gender diversity throughout the department.
Climbing ladders, pulling water hoses, and removing people from burning buildings are skills men and women from all races can possess - skills the Birmingham Fire Department are looking for in new recruits.
“I know it’s my God-given purpose,” says Kiyana Bell, a firefighter recruit. “That’s why I’m here and I really enjoy helping people. Being able to do it in the fire service - that’s a big thing for me.”
Bell says she’s seen women thriving throughout the department and wants to recruit more in the profession.
“Go for it. Hit the ground running. Don’t give up,” says Bell. “Since I’ve been here, I’ve seen women that look like me in high spaces and places. That’s kind of like my drive. Go for it!”
The department is also looking for more bilingual firefighters to assist in the community. Daniel Sanchez has been with department for five years, and he’s seen how beneficial his Spanish background is in life or death situations. There is a language barrier sometimes when firefighters arrive on scene. Sanchez has had several instances where he’s had to step in to translate. He serves on the west side of Birmingham and says there’s a need throughout the city.
“Let’s say your family needs them and can’t speak English,” says Sanchez. “You have that one person that you can speak to.”
Applications are open until April 25. To apply, visit this website.
