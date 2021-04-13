Auburn A-Day game will be at 40% capacity Saturday

Auburn A-Day game will be at 40% capacity Saturday
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff | April 13, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 10:05 AM

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers will hit the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday, April 17 for the annual A-Day game.

The crowd will be limited to about 40% seating this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know for game day.

  • Capacity will be reduced to approximately 40% in available seating sections.
  • Due to maintenance projects, sections 14-21 in the south end zone, and sections 99-114 in the east upper deck will be unavailable for A-Day.

Tickets

  • Tickets are $10 each and are available for purchased online.
  • Reserved seating will be assigned in physically distanced pods of two and four.
  • All tickets will be delivered digitally. For more information on digital tickets, click here.

Parking and tailgating

  • Athletic Complex Lot, Stadium Deck, Arena Lot, E. Coliseum and Plainsman Park will be reserved parking. All other lots are free and open on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Tailgating will not be permitted on campus for A-Day, and RVs will not be allowed on campus.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.