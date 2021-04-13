Auburn A-Day game will be at 40% capacity Saturday

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers will hit the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday, April 17 for the annual A-Day game.
The crowd will be limited to about 40% seating this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.
Here’s what you need to know for game day.
- Capacity will be reduced to approximately 40% in available seating sections.
- Due to maintenance projects, sections 14-21 in the south end zone, and sections 99-114 in the east upper deck will be unavailable for A-Day.
Tickets
- Tickets are $10 each and are available for purchased online.
- Reserved seating will be assigned in physically distanced pods of two and four.
- All tickets will be delivered digitally. For more information on digital tickets, click here.
Parking and tailgating
- Athletic Complex Lot, Stadium Deck, Arena Lot, E. Coliseum and Plainsman Park will be reserved parking. All other lots are free and open on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Tailgating will not be permitted on campus for A-Day, and RVs will not be allowed on campus.
