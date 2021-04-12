Women sought for attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping and more

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help finding two “armed and dangerous” woman wanted for a host of charges including attempted murder.
Investigators are searching for Jameria Jones and JohnDakita Hall for two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, first-degree robbery and attempted kidnapping.
According to the sheriff’s office, Jones drove Hall to the victim’s home Wednesday night where she pulled a gun and fired it multiple times at the victim. As those who lived in the home tried to flee or run for cover, bullets hit both the victim’s house and vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said Hall then walked up to the victim, hit her in the head with the gun, then stole her cellphone.
As the victim was trying to escape by car, the sheriff’s office said Hall and Jones chased after her in their vehicle and continued firing shots at her. One bullet hit the trunk of the victim’s vehicle.
At some point during the chase, the victim got out of her vehicle and ran into a convenience store to call police. That’s when the sheriff’s office said Hall followed her into the store, took the phone while she was making the emergency call, then tried to kidnap the victim.
Police and CrimeStoppers consider both Hall and Jones to be armed and dangerous and are urging both to turn themselves in.
Anyone with information on either woman’s location should call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers immediately at 215-STOP or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Tips leading an arrest may result in a cash reward.
