1 teen dead, 2 others arrested after weekend Selma shootout

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police have arrested two teens following a weekend shootout that left a third teen dead.
Police say the homicide happened in the 800 block of First Avenue Saturday afternoon, claiming the life of a Selma High School student.
The victim, a passenger riding behind the driver of a moving vehicle, was allegedly shot to death by another 17-year-old who was standing on a nearby sidewalk.
Investigators said the deadly chain of events started when a 15-year-old, who was also riding in the same car, shot at the teen on the sidewalk. That teen then returned fire, striking the 17-year-old in the car.
The victim, whose name has not been released, died at Vaughn Regional Hospital.
The 15-year-old shooter now faces a felony murder charge while the 17-year-old has been charged with capital murder.
The motive remains unclear, for now, according to Selma police detective Sgt. Ray Blanks.
This is Selma’s third homicide in 2021.
