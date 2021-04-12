Tarrant fire chief terminated following aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant’s Fire Chief was fired following an investigation into an incident in Roswell, Georgia.
Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton posted on the city’s Facebook page around 3:50 p.m. Monday, April 12.
The post said Jason Rickels was terminated for acts that occurred on March 12 that led to Rickels’ arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property 2nd degree and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
The charges followed reports Rickels pulled a firearm on a realtor and a photographer.
Newton said the City of Tarrant considers these actions absolutely unacceptable and reckless, saying this type of conduct will not be tolerated.
The City of Tarrant remains committed to protecting the residents and visitors of our diverse, inclusive and multicultural community.
