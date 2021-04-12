Music, Mighty Grow and mockingbirds

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WBRC) - This week we’ve got some Mighty Good stories to tell you, and we begin with a visit to Mighty Grow Organics.
Then, you’ll want to pump up the volume when we visit Fairhope and introduce you to Dr. Music Records and the Sonic Suitcase.
We swing open The Vault and take you back through the pages of our state’s history as we visit a cavern named for the man who discovered it.
And the story of a small town brought to the big screen, and a story told many times. It’s part of the fabric of our state’s literary history and Absolutely Alabama.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.