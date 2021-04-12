Moody man killed in accident on I-20

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 41-year-old man was killed Saturday night, April 10 in a three-vehicle crash on I-20.
Alabama State troopers said Claudio Mancilla, of Moody, was killed when his truck was struck in the rear by a commercial vehicle driver, which pushed Mancilla’s vehicle into the rear of another commercial vehicle.
It happened on Interstate 20 at the 148 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Moody.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.