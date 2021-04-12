FIRST ALERT for sunshine and warm temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! I hope everyone enjoyed their weekend. Yesterday was beautiful and the nice weather is forecast to continue today. We are starting off this morning dry and cool with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 40s with a few spots in the lower 50s. You might want to grab a jacket before you walk out the door this morning. You won’t need it by this afternoon. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing us mostly clear and dry. Plenty of clear conditions across the Southeast. It should be a beautiful day to be outside. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 70s by noon. We’ll see highs today in the lower 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Plan for westerly winds today at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph.
First Alert for Warm Temperatures Tuesday: Tuesday is shaping up to be another warm and dry day. We’ll start tomorrow morning off dry with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. We’ll likely see clouds increase tomorrow afternoon, but we should remain dry. Plan for temperatures to warm into the low to mid 80s. Don’t get used to the warm afternoons because cooler temperatures are forecast to return Wednesday.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front on Wednesday. We are introducing a 40-50% chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms for Tuesday afternoon. With cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures are forecast to only climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The good news is that I’m not forecasting any severe weather with Wednesday’s setup. Rain is forecast to move out by Wednesday evening. Highest rainfall totals will likely occur in the southern half of the state. Most of us will end up with a 0.25-0.5″ of rain through Wednesday evening. Lower rainfall totals expected in north Alabama.
Cooler Temperatures to End the Week: Morning low temperatures are going to trend well below average. We could see temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s Thursday morning. There’s a chance we could see lows drop into the lower 40s Friday morning. While I’m not predicting any freezing temperatures, I wouldn’t be surprised if a few spots in north Alabama see some upper 30s at some point over the next seven days. Thursday is shaping up to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s. High temperatures are forecast to remain in the 60s through the weekend with temperatures slowly warming up into the lower 70s by next Sunday and Monday in a few spots.
Small Rain Chances This Weekend: Models are showing weak disturbances that could move through the Southeast Friday through Sunday. Rain chances look low, so I would not cancel your outdoor plans for the upcoming weekend. Just note that temperatures will likely stay below average with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s. Early next week is trending dry and quiet. Let’s hope this quiet weather pattern continues.
