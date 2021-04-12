FIRST ALERT for sunshine and warm temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! I hope everyone enjoyed their weekend. Yesterday was beautiful and the nice weather is forecast to continue today. We are starting off this morning dry and cool with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 40s with a few spots in the lower 50s. You might want to grab a jacket before you walk out the door this morning. You won’t need it by this afternoon. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing us mostly clear and dry. Plenty of clear conditions across the Southeast. It should be a beautiful day to be outside. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 70s by noon. We’ll see highs today in the lower 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Plan for westerly winds today at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph.