Door to door campaign on vaccine safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Commissioner Sheila Tyson, Housing Authority of Birmingham District, and UAB’s Minority Health & Health Disparities Research Center are partnering to help decrease vaccine hesitancy.
The group will train canvassers to go door to door to hang door knockers informing people of vaccine safety. The canvassers will knock on 3,000 doors around the Smithfield area in hopes to see an increase in vaccinations.
Housing Authority of Birmingham is providing the workers through their Section Three program.
UAB is providing the stipend and door knockers.
Commissioner Tyson is providing the canvassing training.
