Breaking Barriers: Local girl sworn in as first female Eagle Scout

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As a child Walden Scott spent a lot time with the Boy Scouts.
“My brothers did boy scouts ever since cub scouts and I just tagged along with them, being a sibling I just didn’t have much of a choice,” she says. But she loved every minute of it.
“I fell in love with it, fell in love with running around outside, starting fires, climbing trees,” she says smiling.
When she got older she wanted to join too, only to learn girls were not allowed.
“I’ve always wanted to become an Eagle Scout but I just never saw it as a possibility and I was always really disappointed that I was left out of that whole entire opportunity because of my gender,” she says.
When Scouts BSA opened to girls, she didn’t hesitate.
“When it was announced that they would let girls join, that was all I had ever wanted and of course I was ecstatic and jumped at the opportunity,” says Scott.
She helped found one of the first female scout troops in the state, Troop 86 Green, and they were there to cheer her on at her Eagle Scout induction ceremony Sunday.
She is a senior in High School but hopes to continue involvement with the scouts after she graduates. She hopes her perseverance will inspire other young women.
“This is a huge accomplishment not just for me getting eagle, that’s a personal accomplishment, but I also wanted to show that girls can do this also and we can do it well and I wanted to be a role model for other girls especially the girls in my troop and show them yes You can be strong, I want you to be a leader, I want you to do whatever you want to achieve, I want you to try your hardest,” says Scott.
