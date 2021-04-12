Birmingham Public Library kicks off Money Smart Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Public Library kicked off Money Smart Week on April 10 to help families affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The series of webinars, led by experts from across the country, consists of one program each day through Saturday, April 17.
Several topics would be covered including budgeting, taxes, and savings.
“To make us aware of how vulnerable our personal financial situations are. I think this year was a reminder that you need to have a plan in place so that you’ll be able to prosper during difficult financial times,” Librarian Jim Murray said.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.