ALEA: Driver killed trying to elude police, 2nd person injured

HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers confirmed a person was killed early Sunday morning while trying to get away from Jasper Police.
Troopers said around 12:45 Sunday morning, April 11, the driver was speeding, trying to elude Jasper Police when they crossed the center line on Alabama 269 and collided head-on with the driver of a 2011 Ford Fiesta.
The driver, who was speeding, died after the vehicle caught fire.
The driver of the Fiesta was air-lifted to an area hospital for serious physical injuries.
The crash happened approximately 13 miles south of Jasper on Alabama 269 at the 28.1 mile marker.
Identification is pending confirmation from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and notification of next of kin. Updated information will be released as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
