Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure hosting job fair April 17

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure in Bessemer is hiring and will hold a job fair Saturday, April 17
The event will be held at the administrative office on Prince Street from noon to 3:00 p.m. Applicants will be interviewed immediately.
The park hopes to hire people to work as lifeguards, ride operators, slide attendants, admissions, security, culinary, retail, cleaning and more.
For more information go here.
The park opens to the public May 15.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.