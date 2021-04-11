UAB football hosts first-ever HBCU Combine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Forty-five NFL draft eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) throughout the United States of America participated in the first-ever HBCU Combine at UAB on Saturday.
The inaugural event was dedicated specifically to HBCU student-athletes, whom organizers and coaches believe are overlooked when professional scouts evaluate potential NFL/CFL/XFL/AFL teams.
Players participated in a a variety of events like the 40-yard dash times, broad jump, position drills, vertical, 3-cone drill, shuttle, and bench press.
“It means a lot, its huge man, it’s going to open the door for years to come a lot of guys before us would love to have this opportunity a lot of guys who were great players at the HBCU level they didn’t get this opportunity so us being the first class it will definitely open a lot of doors for a lot of guys to come,” said quarterback Deondre Francois.
UAB will continue to host the HBCU Combine for the next few years.
