Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -With the passage of a cold front and a shift to a more northwesterly wind flow a more stable air mass has overspread the state leading to gradual clearing and early morning lows around 50. With the return to a calmer weather pattern plentiful sunshine will make for a pleasant afternoon with high temperatures around 75.
A warming trend will continue into the beginning of the week with highs topping 80 both afternoons. Then, as a cold front slowly moves south late Tuesday into Wednesday returning rain chances are forecast but the better moisture return will be concentrated closer to The Gulf Coast. The greatest likelihood for rain comes Wednesday and there will be at least a chance for a few thunderstorms which could be hail-producers but the chance for development of these stronger storms is still somewhat uncertain.
Then, we see a return to cooler air moving into the region from The Northeast by the end of the week.
Finally, minor river flooding is forecast to continue along portions of the Black Warrior River and Tombigbee River basins through mid-week in some areas. Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.
