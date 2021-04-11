Officials searching for two missing Shelby Co. teens

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to find two missing teens last seen in Chelsea Saturday morning.
Emmanuel Latavious Moore and Joseph Key were last seen around in the Chelsea area around 10 a.m.
Moore is 6′4″ weighing 180lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie. Key is 5′8″ with brown eyes and red hair, also last seen wearing a white hoodie.
Anyone with information about there whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Thornburg at 205-670-6255 or dthornburg@shelbyso.com.
