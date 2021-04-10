Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Severe storms will continue to be a through through this morning. Damaging winds and large hail are possible, along with an isolated tornado threat for the south. Locally heavy rainfall may also cause minor flooding issues. In addition, minor river flooding is expected along portions of the Tombigbee River and Black Warrior River through early next week.
Severe storms will continue through the morning. Damaging winds and large hail are possible, along with an isolated tornado threat and the potential for locally heavy rain along with dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning. The main focus of instability and the greatest severe threat looks to be in areas to the South and East during the morning.
Behind the main line there will be enough moisture remaining for a few scattered light showers through the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to around 75 by this afternoon. A period of quiet weather will follow for the remainder of the weekend before an area of low pressure and associated cold front will push into The Gulf Coast Region bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms into the region by Wednesday.
Another period of dry, cooler air will follow the front with cooler temperatures by the end of the week as an area of high pressure and accompanying northerly winds return to the region.
