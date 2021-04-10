Man shot when group of friends argue in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in the 5400 Block of Sealy Ann Mountain Road.
Deputies said it happened Friday, April 9, 2021, when a group of friends got into an argument. Shots were fired and a man was hit.
Investigators said he was taken to the 4700 Block of Sealy Ann Mountain Road by personal vehicle. ALEA had been working there and they wanted to get the victim to help as soon as possible.
The man was taken to a hospital and his condition is currently unknown.
Deputies said there is no connection to the Coal Mines or the strike.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.