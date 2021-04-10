Investigators say Florence man arrested for drug trafficking

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators say one man is in the Colbert County Jail facing multiple drug trafficking charges.
On April 9, James Tristan Lee Sanders, 24 of Florence, was arrested after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking complaints, according to agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Region E Drug Enforcement Task Force (DTF).
Those complaints led agents to serve a search warrant at an apartment near Cox Creek Parkway.
During the search, agents seized approximately three grams of methamphetamine, almost two pounds of marijuana, multiple controlled prescription drugs, multiple guns and over $19,000 in cash.
It didn’t end there though.
The investigation also revealed suspicious packages were being shipped to a home in Killen in connection to Sanders. Agents say those packages were taken from a home and then discarded nearby. Agents found the packages and confirm they contained approximately 2.25 pounds heroin and what appears to be approximately 10,000 Xanax pills.
Agents say the amount of heroin they found has a street value of $50,000 and is equivalent to nearly 1,000 doses. Additionally, the pills collected have a street value of more than $30,000 and the marijuana is worth $3,000.
Sanders was arrested on drug trafficking warrants in Colbert County and taken to the Colbert County Jail. According to a release from ALEA, more drug charges are expected to be filed against Sanders in Lauderdale County.
Several agencies worked on this investigation including ALEA SBI, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and the Lawrence County Drug Task Force. The Killen Police Department and U.S. Postal Service Inspector also assisted with the investigation.
There are no further details at this time.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.