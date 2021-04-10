FEMA accepting COVID-19 funeral assistance applications starting Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Monday April 12th, FEMA will begin to accept applications for financial help for a loved one’s COVID-19 funeral.
To be eligible for funeral assistance, the death must have occurred in the U.S. and the death certificate must indicate the death was because of COVID-19.
You’ll also need to provide documents and receipts showing the funeral expenses.
The National Funeral Directors & Morticians Association is working with FEMA to spread the word to families who may not know this resource is even available.
“It’s not going to replace your loved one, but it gives you some type of comfort to know that the country that you live in is going to provide a reimbursement of up to $9,000 for losing your loved one,” said Dr. Hari Close, NFDMA President and Owner.
Applications begin on Monday April 12th.
The first step is to call FEMA’s funeral assistance call line at 844-684-6333.
