Birmingham Police investigate shooting on Carraway Blvd.
By WBRC Staff | April 9, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 8:24 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after the occupant of a car driving down Elton B. Stephens Expressway North to the Carraway Blvd. exit was shot Friday evening.

Officers responded to the scene of the traffic accident just before 7 p.m. After arriving, police say they found the occupant of the vehicle was wounded by gunfire.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

No suspect is in custody. An investigation is underway.

