Birmingham Police investigate shooting on Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after the occupant of a car driving down Elton B. Stephens Expressway North to the Carraway Blvd. exit was shot Friday evening.
Officers responded to the scene of the traffic accident just before 7 p.m. After arriving, police say they found the occupant of the vehicle was wounded by gunfire.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with what police are calling life-threatening injuries.
No suspect is in custody. An investigation is underway.
