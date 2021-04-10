Birmingham PD: Man shot and killed in Ensley, illegal activities discovered

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports that detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.
According to police, the victim has been identified as Rodriguez Valides Holt, 44, of Birmingham, Alabama. Officers responded to a call of a person shot at a residence on 2722 Avenue J Ensley at 3:25 a.m. on April 10. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered Holt laying in the middle of the floor, unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Holt dead.
Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the victim along with several others were at the location partying. Police say Holt was involved in a verbal exchange with the suspect prior to a physical altercation occurring. The suspect shot the victim and left the location prior to officers arrival.
During this investigation, detectives said they discovered this residence was being used as an “illegal shot house” involved in the illegal sale of alcohol and other illegal activities.
The Birmingham Police Department’s Homicide Division along with The Vice/ Narcotics Division will be conducting a joint investigation. Multiple individuals are being questioned, however the suspect of this homicide is still at large.
Police ask if there is anyone with additional information on the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.