UAB basketball coach Andy Kennedy receives contract extension

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB basketball Head Coach Andy Kennedy has secured a six-year, $725,000 a year, contract with the Blazers after his first season leading the team.
The Alabama System Board of Trustees announced the contract extension Friday.
“I’d like to thank our Board of Trustees for their continued support of our drive towards excellence in everything we do. I can’t imagine a better fit for UAB than Andy Kennedy,” said Director of Athletics Mark Ingram. “In our very first meeting, he said he wanted to win the conference championship in year one. That tenacity and drive excited me and has excited our fans. We believe in Andy and are excited about the future under his leadership.”
Ingram, who graduated from UAB in 1991, was named head coach for the men’s basketball team in March of 2020. The 22 wins that season was the most for any UAB first-year head coach.
“I would like to thank Dr. Watts, Mark Ingram and the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees for their continued belief in me, my staff and the direction of our program,” said Kennedy. “UAB is my school and Birmingham is my home. Year one, amidst circumstances none of us have ever encountered, we took a definitive step in restoring UAB Basketball to ‘The Bartow Standard.’ Now, as the world slowly begins to blossom from this global pandemic, we can’t wait to have Bartow Arena rocking next season as we continue our quest to re-establish Blazer Basketball to its rightful place within the landscape of college basketball.”
Kennedy’s six-year deal will carry through until the 2026-27 season and compensation will be $725,000 per season, plus incentive compensation for postseason play and exceptional performances.
