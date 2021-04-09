UAB basketball coach Andy Kennedy receives contract extension

“I would like to thank Dr. Watts, Mark Ingram and the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees for their continued belief in me, my staff and the direction of our program,” said Kennedy. “UAB is my school and Birmingham is my home. Year one, amidst circumstances none of us have ever encountered, we took a definitive step in restoring UAB Basketball to ‘The Bartow Standard.’ Now, as the world slowly begins to blossom from this global pandemic, we can’t wait to have Bartow Arena rocking next season as we continue our quest to re-establish Blazer Basketball to its rightful place within the landscape of college basketball.”