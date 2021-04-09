Tuscaloosa County Schools encourages, but won’t require, mask wearing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County System will not require masks on school property now that the statewide mandate has ended.
Governor Ivey’s Safer At Apart Order encourages mask wearing, but businesses, municipalities and school systems can decide for themselves if wearing a face covering will be required.
Masks will be allowed if students or staff want to them wear on Tuscaloosa county school property.
Rick Bailes, the Alabama Education Association representative for Tuscaloosa County School employees, says he was approached by some county school employees with compromised immune systems who worry about their health now that masks are no longer required in Tuscaloosa County School classrooms.
“I wish we could put something in effect that would allow the teachers to decide what happens inside of their classroom. Unfortunately, it’s considered a dress code issue. And one teacher can not set a specific dress code for their class.”
Tuscaloosa County Schools Superintendent Keri Johnson told parents in a letter earlier this week that the school system encourages wearing a mask in public and close contact with others.
