Man found shot in car on Valley Road Friday morning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found shot inside a car on Valley Road near Fairfield Boulevard Friday morning.
The sheriff’s department says deputies found a 50-year-old Black man who had been shot multiple times inside his 2015 Honda Accord.
The man was taken to UAB Hospital. We do not have any information on his condition.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.