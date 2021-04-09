OVC Championship on the line as JSU heads to Murray State

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A conference championship is up for grabs this weekend as Jacksonville State travels to Murray State on Sunday.
JSU and MSU are tied at 5-1 atop the Ohio Valley Conference standings. The winner will win the league and receive the OVC’s automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs. The championship win would be the Gamecocks eighth conference title in program history and final one in the OVA as they move to the ASUN Conference in the fall.
“It would be fitting in my opinion, it would be great to do that, for this team to have played in the fall and play again in the spring and to sit here and have a chance and an opportunity this week, you couldn’t ask for anything more,” said JSU head coach John Grass.
