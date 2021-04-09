Local schools ready to put stimulus money to good use

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - There is stimulus money headed to local schools and many are excited to put the money into the classroom.
Most of the funds will be will go toward learning and instruction but they can also make physical improvements.
Dr. Autumn Jeter explains the ESSER 2, funds specifically for secondary schools, will allow them to do certain things including addressing needs of low-income students, students of color, those in foster care and more unique situations. They can also be used for mental health and trauma counseling as well as making up for lost instructional time due to the pandemic. Another thing Bessemer intends to do with the money is deep-clean their ventilation systems, another provision of ESSER 2 funds, promoting health in educational buildings.
“We are very excited about it, it could not come at a better time, it really allows us to pour into and invest in professional development for our teachers and purchase additional programs or supplemental resources to fill in those gaps,” said Dr. Jeter.
Bessemer is also researching programs that help with learning intervention when students need it.
