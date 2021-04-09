Local schools ready to put stimulus money to good use

Dr. Autumn Jeter explains the ESSER 2, funds specifically for secondary schools, will allow them to do certain things including addressing needs of low-income students, students of color, those in foster care and more unique situations. They can also be used for mental health and trauma counseling as well as making up for lost instructional time due to the pandemic. Another thing Bessemer intends to do with the money is deep-clean their ventilation systems, another provision of ESSER 2 funds, promoting health in educational buildings.