JSU inaugurates Dr. Don Killingsworth as university president

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University officially installed Dr. Don C. Killingsworth, Jr. as its 13th president in an inauguration ceremony Friday, April 9, 2021.
The school also honored Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey with an honorary doctorate from the university.
The JSU Board of Trustees named Dr. Don C. Killingsworth, Jr. president of the university on June 23, 2020, after he had served in the acting role since Oct. 22, 2019. His inauguration has been delayed until now due to the global pandemic. Killingsworth has dedicated most of his career to the university.
