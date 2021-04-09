Jill Biden addresses how stimulus bill can help children in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday United States First Lady Jill Biden came to the Magic City to promote the recently passed stimulus plan. She told crowds in Birmingham that the American Rescue Plan and it’s $1.9 trillion dollar price tag will help children and their parents get out of the financial trouble caused by the pandemic.
Jill Biden’s first stop was the James Rushton Early Learning Center, where children from seven weeks to five years old are able to get an early start on educational help and their parents have a safe place to take their children while they go to work or search for employment.
Biden was impressed with the center. The non-profit that raises money to support scholarships for students and there are small classes so the students have better interaction with their teachers. About eighty students attend the center.
”We provide a safe program for parents to have their children here so they can go out and they can get employment. They know it’s stable We have scholarships available,” said Delvne Hicks, Executive Director of the James Rushton Center.
Hicks hopes to get more of the latest stimulus package.
Biden also visited the YWCA, where with help from the stimulus bill, various programs there will work to aid in cutting child poverty in Birmingham and across the country.
“All parents want is to build a better life for their family with their children. With the support of the American Rescue Plan they will be able to just that. Families, parents, kids will be able to get back on dry land,” Biden said.
Biden assured the crowd the President understands their problems and he is working to help them. Various programs both at the YWCA and the early learning center hope to apply for funding out the stimulus package.
