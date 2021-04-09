Illegal gambling machines seized at multiple locations in east Alabama

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Several law enforcement agencies in east Alabama served multiple search warrants on several different locations Friday morning.
The warrants focused on seizing illegal gambling machines.
The Anniston Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Piedmont Police Department, and the Jacksonville Police Department served 10 search warrants on 9 different properties throughout Calhoun County.
Illegal gambling machines were taken from each of the properties. In addition to the machines, firearms and narcotics were also removed.
Criminal charges are pending.
