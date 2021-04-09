Hueytown High School students partner with pharmacy on vaccination efforts

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students from Hueytown High School helped their community Friday by partnering with Rock Creek Pharmacy to assist in vaccination efforts.
The vaccinations took place in Bessemer at Concord Baptist Church on Warrior River Road. Students weren’t actually injecting the shots but they were helping the pharmacy with the paperwork, doing some of the monitoring after injections, and registration.
The students are part of a Health Science Academy at the school, and they said it was a great opportunity to gain real-world experience while also doing their part to fight the pandemic.
“It feels amazing, honestly,” Nya Fowler, a senior, said. “We’re here first to help.”
Fowler plans to continue her pursuit of a career in medicine and will be attending Stillman College in the fall.
The pharmacy had 500 doses to give out on a “first-come-first-serve basis.”
