Heart Gallery Alabama: Jacob

Jacob, born June 2007, is a personable and athletic young man. He loves sports, especially basketball. He would love to be able to play on a basketball and baseball team. He also enjoys playing video games.
He enjoys going to a trampoline park, and one of his favorite foods is chicken wings. Jacob makes good grades and his favorite subject is math.
Jacob is a very respectful, caring and resilient young man. He would love an active, engaged family with a positive male role model who will play basketball with him. Jacob would enjoy having other children in the home, especially teenagers.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
