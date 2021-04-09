Face mask mandate ends for Alabama; JeffCo health officer says he won’t extend county-wide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After Alabama’s mandatory face mask order expired Friday, some are wondering if Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson will extend the order in Jefferson County. Wilson was one of the first to call for mandatory face masks in the state of Alabama last year when the pandemic began to threaten our state.
Birmingham, Gadsden and Montgomery have issued mask mandate extensions but today, Dr. Wilson announced he would not extend a mandatory face mask order for Jefferson County.
Wilson said COVID cases and hospitalizations are improving but he expects numbers could increase slightly after the mask order stops. Wilson said he continues to worry about variant COVID cases spreading quickly if vaccinations slow down. The county health leader hops people continue to do the right thing on their own, until the pandemic comes under control.
“If people in their ordinary lives don’t understand that they have to continue to be careful, including wearing face masks, social distancing and avoiding big crowds it doesn’t matter what orders we have in place,” Wilson said.
Dr. Wilson added If he sees a surge in cases like earlier this year after the holidays or last fall ordering a mandatory face mask requirement is definitely on the table.
