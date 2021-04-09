Experts say seek COVID testing if you feel symptoms, even if vaccinated

Those who have received the first shot of the two-dose sequence with Pfizer and Moderna are still vulnerable to COVID-19, and even after the second dose it takes a couple weeks to reach immunity. For Johnson and Johnson, the one-dose vaccine also requires two weeks post-jab to reach immunity. And even then, a person can still become infected with COVID-19; however the benefit of the vaccines is that if you are one of the fewer than 1 percent of people who contract COVID after vaccination, the effects of the virus are very mild. In fact, the vaccines have been proven to prevent hospitalization and death across the board. Up-to-date information is posted on the CDC’s website.