DCH Regional Medical Center still requires mask wearing after state requirement ends

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A spokesperson for DCH Regional Medical Center said the mask mandate for the hospital will continue for an undetermined amount of time. Andy North says hospitals are in their own category in terms of visitation. They must take all precautions to protect patients who may have compromised immune systems and even healthy people from COVID-19. It’s part of DCH’s plan to keep patients and staff safe.
DCH will require staff, patients and visitors to wear masks. Fewer than five patents are hospitalized with coronavirus right now. North said they want numbers lower than even that. “What we’re looking for is to get down to zero COVID inpatients and sustain that for a while before we start not requiring masks in common areas,” North explained.
He added temperature checks will take place at each entrance in addition to requiring people to wear a mask.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.