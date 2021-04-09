Celebrate Hoover Day returns with added COVID-19 precautions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Celebrate Hoover Day is a family-friendly annual city-wide celebration that is free to the public.
This year’s event will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Veterans Park.
Celebrate Hoover Day features activities that are fun for the whole family to enjoy at the park. Get ready for the Veterans Memorial Paver Dedication, free ice cream provided by Mayfield Ice Cream, a kids zone complete with a petting zoo and carnival rides, plus live entertainment and a car show. There will also be document shredding provided by Shred-it.
The giant apple pie will not be one of the attractions for the 2021 event due to COVID-19.
Residents of all ages are drawn to Veterans Park to enjoy the fun at Celebrate Hoover Day. This year, the city is implementing added COVID-19 precautions, including:
- Hand sanitizing stations
- Disinfectant wipe stations
- No shuttles from the parking lot
- No tents for large gatherings, attendees can enjoy shade under pavilions
- Staff will be cleaning and wiping down picnic tables, chairs, restrooms, and portalets
- Limited exhibitors will have individual 10X10 tent displays
Free parking is available at Spain Park High School.
For more information, visit hooveralabama.gov.
