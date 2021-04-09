Birmingham School Resource Officer helps student with classwork

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the news we love to share. And it’s another reason our first responders are truly heroes.
Birmingham Police Department posted on Facebook how Birmingham School Resource Officer (SRO) Fikes spent time assisting a student with his class work.
Here is the post: It all started when a special need’s student was having difficulties in class. The teacher asked Officer Fikes to intervene. The student told the officer he didn’t want to do his work because he did not like sitting at his desk. Officer Fikes told the student to get his school work and he will help him in the hallway. The student told Officer Fikes he loved him and thanked him for spending time with him.
Thank you, Officer Fikes! Great job.
