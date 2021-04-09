Birmingham Police: BWWB employee shot and killed in car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers are again asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide. Investigators said a man in a Birmingham Water Works Board car was shot and killed on Montclair Road.
It happened before 2:00 p.m.
Officers said someone in a car in a parking lot fired shots into the BWWB vehicle.
The driver, a BWWB employee, was shot and killed. There was a passenger in the car who was able to steer the car and get it stopped.
Rick Jackson, the spokesperson for BWWB, said this was a very sad day for BWWB and the community
Jackson said, “This was one of our employees trying to do his job.”
Investigators are asking anyone who knows anything to come forward and help solve the case.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.