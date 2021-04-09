Arrest made in shooting death of 29-year-old Montevallo man

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 19-year-old with the shooting death of a Montevallo man.
The shooting occurred on March 20, in the 500 block of County Road 203 near the City of Montevallo. One person was injured and another person, 29-year-old Brandon Trenell Patrick was killed.
On Friday April 9 deputies arrested 19-year-old Santrez Ka’shwan O’Neal White. White was charged with one count of murder and one count of assault with bonds totaling $330,000.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers by phone or web at 205-254-7777 and https://crimestoppersmetroal.org/
