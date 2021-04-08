Drive-by shooting kills 16-year-old in Birmingham, another teen injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed late Wednesday night and another was wounded.
The victim has been identified as Savion Issabella. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at 3605 40th Street North in the Inglenook Community.
Officers from East Precinct responded and found Issabella inside an apartment on a sofa suffering from a gunshot wound. Another teenage boy was also wounded by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Information gathered from the scene indicates the victims were wounded as a result of a drive by shooting. Several shots were fired from a unknown vehicle that left the scene.
Detectives have not established a motive in this investigation.
There are no suspects in custody.
Anyone who has information about this case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
