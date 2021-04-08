UAB updates COVID vaccination progress, brief Hoover Met site shutdown in May

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A top doctor at UAB announced Wednesday the school will shut down a major vaccination site for a couple of weeks in Jefferson County at the Hoover Met.
UAB still wants to vaccinate as many people as possible, so there will be new, smaller sites which will be added in the coming days.
The shutdown is needed because the SEC Baseball Tournament is coming back to Hoover.
At the Hoover Met, UAB is vaccinating about 1,200 people a day. UAB has given about 144,000 vaccinations at all of their sites. From the very beginning in discussions with the city Hoover, it was always planned to close down operations allowing the baseball games to return. This a major money maker for the city.
The shutdown will take place from May 19 to June 1. Dr. Sarah Nafziger at UAB said other sites will open to still give those shots.
“What we are going to do during that time period is have different pop up vaccine sites at different locations. We have been working with the Jefferson County Health Department as well as surrounding communities to identify where vaccines are need and the community has been under served,” Nafziger said.
Some of the pop up sites will be aimed in rural and African American communities.
Earlier this week, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said despite opening up eligibility to 16 and older, he was getting reports of open appointments around the state.
Dr. Nafziger said she is also concerned we could see a drop in people seeking vaccinations.
“I’m concerned in the next weeks we could exhaust the number of people who want to get vaccinated. I hope that is not true. If that is true, it will make me very nervous. We need everyone to get vaccinated and we are not there yet,” Nafziger said.
Nafziger says the process of vaccinations is going smoothly.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.