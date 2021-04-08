UAB to play final game at Legion Field with Spring Game on Saturday

“I saw Jamell Garcia-Williams at practice today and it reminded me of the block against Louisiana Tech, which really helped get the 21-game home winning streak going at that home game in 2017. I think a lot of that will come out this week when we know that this is our last real event there,” said UAB head coach Bill Clark. “I think the whole point of what is going on with the new stadium is the fact that, every day, I have multiple people saying, ‘Coach, we are so excited about the stadium.’ Of course, it makes me think of Legion and the good times we have had there. But obviously, we get to go to something new next year.”