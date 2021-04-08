Tuscaloosa Mayor to meet with business owners Friday after weekend bar shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said he wants to get all the facts before deciding what, if any action, the city could take after an April 3rd shooting that injured 5 people.
That meeting is set for Friday at 11AM. Maddox wants to hear any concerns that business owners or landlords in Temerson Square might have about what led up to the shooting there.
Early Saturday morning investigators said two men started shooting outside of Roxy’s after getting into argument with another group outside the bar. Five people, including one of the alleged shooters was wounded.
Witnesses later said that it was common to see guns pulled on people in the area.
Maddox called the shooting disturbing and unacceptable. “Maybe it’s the lighting. Maybe its bad spacing. Maybe some other issues. So I want to go out there where the rubber meets the road and talk to business owners who are out there every single day.”
Maddox calls this meeting part of a rapid response team effort to assess what happened and to see what can be done to stop it from happening again in the future.
