Tuscaloosa city school teachers will get an extra $400 in May

The money is officially called a “retention supplement.” All full-time teachers and support staff will get a one time $400 at the end of May according to Rick Bailes with AEA. He believes it shows the Tuscaloosa City School Board willingness to get behind teachers and the effort they put into completing this school year under trying circumstances caused by coronavirus. That included regular teaching duties on top of doing remote learning and extra cleaning that was necessary to stop the virus from spreading in schools.