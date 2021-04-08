Tuscaloosa businesses decide whether or not mask wearing is required on the property

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The decision whether people will be required to wear masks in Tuscaloosa will be up to each individual business.
Mayor Walt Maddox said Tuesday that the city does not plan to have a local mask ordinance after the state mandate ends at 5pm Friday.
Thursday the owner of Kim Nails off Highway 69 South said he will still require people to wear masks in the nail salon. That includes employees as well as customers. WBRC stopped by six Tuscaloosa businesses. Of the three where an owner or manager talked to us, one says no one will have to wear a mask. The other business said they still had not decided. But the owner of Kim Nails wants to wait until more people have been vaccinated against coronavirus.
“I think its safer for everyone until the numbers come down and cases go down. I think it’s better to take do the masks until a big number of people are vaccinated,” according to Thien “Jimmy” Dao. He added, people without masks will be given one to wear if they don’t have one when they enter the business
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.