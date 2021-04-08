Tuscaloosa businesses decide whether or not mask wearing is required on the property

Thursday the owner of Kim Nails off Highway 69 South said he will still require people to wear masks in the nail salon. That includes employees as well as customers. WBRC stopped by six Tuscaloosa businesses. Of the three where an owner or manager talked to us, one says no one will have to wear a mask. The other business said they still had not decided. But the owner of Kim Nails wants to wait until more people have been vaccinated against coronavirus.